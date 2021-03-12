Disneyland Paris Postpones Reopening Plans Again

The theme parks of the Disneyland Paris Resort will not reopen on April 2 as planned, Disney announced today.

“We are optimistic that we will be able to reopen soon, and we will share updates when possible,” the resort posted on its website and social media this morning. The Disneyland Paris theme parks first closed one year ago today - on March 12, 2020 - due to the initial Covid outbreak, then reopened on July 15 before closing again on October 29. They have remained closed since.

This is the third time that Disneyland Paris has postponed its planned return, following announcements of planned Christmas season and mid-February reopenings.

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting word on a specific reopening date for Disneyland in California, which is targeting a late April return, according to Disney CEO Bob Chapek. All other Disney theme parks - Walt Disney World in Florida, Tokyo Disney, Shanghai Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland - have reopened to guests, though with limited capacities.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (2)