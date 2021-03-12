Knott’s Berry Farm Plans May Reopening

Knott’s Berry Farm is planning reopen as a theme park in May, the park announced this morning.

That means that Knott’s Berry Farm will complete its current Taste of Knott’s Boysenberry Festival, which runs through May 2, before resuming theme park operations. The state of California has cleared theme parks to reopen as soon as April 1, based upon local conditions.

In the meantime, parks throughout the state have turned to food festivals and other special events to resume at least partial operations, under rules that had allowed other types of businesses to reopen.

With varying capacity levels allowed for various businesses, it is possible that parks would be allowed to sell more admissions operating as food events or zoos than they would as theme parks, complicating decisions on when to reopen as parks. Right now, SeaWorld San Diego is operating as a zoo, while Disneyland is targeting a late April return following the conclusion of its special food and merchandise event at Disney California Adventure in mid-April.

Elsewhere, Legoland California's Build 'N Play Dats runs through May 2, while Universal Studios Hollywood's Taste of Universal event runs through April 11. Six Flags Magic Mountain has concluded its drive-through car show event, perhaps clearing the way for it to be the first theme park in southern California to reopen its rides. Stay tuned.



