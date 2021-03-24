Theme Parks in Europe Extend Their Closures

Several major theme parks in Europe will be closed for another month, as more nations extend their lockdowns due to yet another surge in Covid cases.

Efteling announced today that it has extended its closure until at least April 20, as The Netherlands extends its national lockdown. In Germany, Europa Park also will remain closed longer, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced an extension of that nation's restrictions until April 18. Earlier, Disneyland Paris announced that it would not reopen on April 2, as planned, due to the worsening of the pandemic in France.

While nations within the European Union have struggled with their vaccine distribution, the Covid surge is not limited to the continent. In the United States, many states in the northeast and Midwest are seeing double-digit-percentage increases in cases, led by a 50% surge in Michigan this week.

So even as vaccine distribution accelerates across the United States, consider this a reminder that emerging variants and holiday get-togethers continue to fuel new surges in this virus' spread. While many might think the end of this pandemic is now in sight... it ain't over yet.

* * *

