Disney World's MagicMobile Goes Live for Apple Devices

The Walt Disney World Resort today launched its new MagicMobile service for iOS devices, including iPhones and Apple Watches.

The new functionality essentially turns your phone or mobile device into a MagicBand. Once you create a Disney MagicMobile pass through the official Disney World app, you can add it to your Apple Wallet then use your phone like a MagicBand to enter the parks. When Fastpass returns to Walt Disney World, presumably you could use the MagicMobile pass to tap into Fastpass return queues, too. (You can use MagicMobile now to enter the Star Wars Rise of the Resistance queue when it's your turn.)

Guests also can use MagicMobile with Disney Photopass photographers, and if Bluetooth is enabled on your phone, for automatic attraction Photopass linking.

Disney will roll out MagicMobile for Android devices, too, but hasn't provided a specific date for that yet.

Replies (2)