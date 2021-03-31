Disneyland Adds Alcohol to Blue Bayou Menu

Disneyland fans will be able to get an even more authentic taste of New Orleans when the park's famed Blue Bayou Restaurant reopens later this year. Disney announced today that the Blue Bayou will be putting alcoholic beverages on its menu for the first time.

The Blue Bayou will not reopen with the rest of the park on April 30, due in part to state-mandated capacity restrictions on indoor attractions. But when the restaurant reopens on the banks of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, its menu will feature beer, wine, and a New Orleans favorite - the Hurricane cocktail.

The Blue Bayou also will offer a celebration package featuring sparkling wine. And for non-drinkers, Disneyland is plussing the New Orleans Square restaurant's drink menu with seasonal takes on the non-alcoholic Mint Julep.

For decades, the only place to buy alcohol inside Disneyland was at Club 33, a private club located above New Orleans Square. But Disneyland started serving with Oga's Cantina in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge in 2019, creating the precedent for alcohol sales in Disney's original theme park.

Update: Let's not overlook this additional item from Disney's April food-and-drink press dump. Behold the "Pickle Corn Dog" - a hot dog, wrapped in a dill pickle, dipped in corn dog batter and then fried with a Panko crust. And then served with a side of peanut butter... because, why not?

It's coming to the Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Cart in Downtown Disney. Perhaps this is thing for guests after they imbibe that Hurricane at the Blue Bayou?

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (11)