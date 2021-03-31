Disneyland Adds Alcohol to Blue Bayou Menu

Disneyland fans will be able to get an even more authentic taste of New Orleans when the park's famed Blue Bayou Restaurant reopens later this year. Disney announced today that the Blue Bayou will be putting alcoholic beverages on its menu for the first time.
The Blue Bayou will not reopen with the rest of the park on April 30, due in part to state-mandated capacity restrictions on indoor attractions. But when the restaurant reopens on the banks of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, its menu will feature beer, wine, and a New Orleans favorite - the Hurricane cocktail.
The Blue Bayou also will offer a celebration package featuring sparkling wine. And for non-drinkers, Disneyland is plussing the New Orleans Square restaurant's drink menu with seasonal takes on the non-alcoholic Mint Julep.
For decades, the only place to buy alcohol inside Disneyland was at Club 33, a private club located above New Orleans Square. But Disneyland started serving with Oga's Cantina in Star Wars Galaxy's Edge in 2019, creating the precedent for alcohol sales in Disney's original theme park.
Update: Let's not overlook this additional item from Disney's April food-and-drink press dump. Behold the "Pickle Corn Dog" - a hot dog, wrapped in a dill pickle, dipped in corn dog batter and then fried with a Panko crust. And then served with a side of peanut butter... because, why not?
It's coming to the Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Cart in Downtown Disney. Perhaps this is thing for guests after they imbibe that Hurricane at the Blue Bayou?
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
But it is what Walt would have drank. :-)
Called it!
Expect beer carts on Main Street by 2025.
So Blue Bayou is considered part of POTC when attraction capacity is calculated? Wait, What???? POTC boats don't get closer than 15 feet from the tables on the edge of the dining room, and they could easily erect plexiglass to definitively separate the dining room from the ride.
One could argue that the ventilation within Blue Bayou is probably better than 90% of the indoor restaurants in California because it shares its HVAC (and air exchange rates) with POTC. So eating/drinking in the cramped and tight Oga's Cantina or smallish Café Orleans = OK, but the open, and downright "breezy" Blue Bayou = No.
Pickle corn-dog? The thought of it makes me sick.
Absolutely not surprised by the addition of booze to the Blue Bayou. I whole heartily agree with TH Creative that more will follow, I think sooner than he indicates unless he knows of some specific reason 2025 is a date that matters for some legal reason. Mickey needs to make up for lost time and folks will throw a lot of money at libations. I believe Walt would have changed his mind and had the F&B team create a special drink called 'The Marceline, MO Mule' in his honor. Bottom(-line)s UP!
Blue Bayou is... complicated, from what I have heard. And with park capacity limited, I suspect that Disney's number-crunchers say that it's easier to just leave that indoor full-service dining location closed than to mess around with running it right now.
Not gonna lie folks that Dill Corndog looks just weird enough to be amazing. I mean, fried pickles? Check. Corndog? Check. Peanut butter? Check on its own, but not sure about its inclusion here. I think I might prefer a tangy remoulade or Cajun ranch as an accompaniment. But hey, who am I to judge? The future is now people, and it’s delicious! (Or possibly disgusting)
I don't have a problem with alcohol in a sit down restaurant particularly a relaxed setting like the Blue Bayou where people celebrate special occasions. In fact its a natural fit. However it is a slippery slope to alcohol across the park.
As for the Pickle Dog, I think its a Keto Friendly food option.
Years of experience have caused me to doubt any announcements so close to April Fool's Day. This one included. What's next - Disney will start serving weed at its new Jungle Cruise cafe?
No there will not be weed in the Jungle Cruise cafe. But I have heard about shots being served again in the hippo pool.
See what I did there?
I can only see mixed drinks being watered down in Dland. I still believe Carthay has a better menu and most likely better drinks.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
“THiS is NoT whaT WAlt wOuLD hAve wANtEd.”