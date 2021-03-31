Epcot's Food and Wine Festival Returns July 15

The Walt Disney World Resort today announced the dates for its next Epcot International Food & Wine Festival. But the bigger news might be that Disney is calling this the "Epcot International Food & Wine Festival" - finally dropping the "Taste of" qualifier that Walt Disney World has used on its Epcot festivals since the parks reopened during the pandemic.

The 2021 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival will start July 15 and run through November 20 this year, almost completely filling the culinary gap between Fourth of July barbecues and Thanksgiving Day feasts. Details are still to come, but the event will continue to feature dozens of global marketplaces serving food and drinks from around the world, plus musical performances, new merchandise, and the Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak scavenger hunt.

Of course, Remy has an even bigger production coming this fall at Epcot, with the October 1 debut of the Remy's Ratatouille Adventure trackless dark ride in the expanded France pavilion in World Showcase. That's also the official start date of Walt Disney World's resort-wide 50th anniversary celebration.

In the meantime, the Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival runs through July 5 at the park.

