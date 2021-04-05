Universal Orlando Keeps Its Mardi Gras Party Rolling

Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras has rolled all the way through Lent and Easter and now will continue into May. The resort today announced another extension for its popular Universal Studios Florida festival, which now will continue through May 2.

Universal previously had extended this year's Mardi Gras from its original March 28 close through April 11. This second extension will carry the annual food and entertainment event through the end of the spring break season and into the traditionally slower period between spring break and Memorial Day. Crowds have been filling Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure to their pandemic capacities throughout the spring break period, with both parks closing temporarily to new admissions again today.

Many Universal Orlando fans have been looking beyond Mardi Gras to the next big event at Universal - the opening of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Islands of Adventure, which has been testing for several weeks now. I'm sure that fans will try to read something into Universal's Mardi Gras extension as a sign about VelociCoaster's debut - which Universal has promised only is coming in "summer."

Universal's reticence to commit to an official opening date has become a running joke on its social media, so let's add this question to the mix: Which happens first: Mardi Gras 2021 finally concludes, or Universal Orlando announces the VelociCoaster's opening date?

