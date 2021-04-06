Universal Orlando Announces VelociCoaster Opening Date

Universal Orlando fans finally have the date they have been waiting for. The resort announced this morning that the Jurassic World VelociCoaster will open officially on June 10.

The new Intamin coaster in Islands of Adventure will feature two launches — with one reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds — on a track of more than 4,700 feet, with a top height of 155 feet, making it Florida's tallest and fastest launch coaster, according to the resort. That 155-foot Top Hat feature will be joined by a 360-degree barrel roll above the Islands of Adventure lagoon and a zero-gravity inverted stall.

The original cast from the movies – Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and BD Wong – reprise their roles as Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, and Dr. Henry Wu in the preshow and the ride, which sends visitors through the raptor paddock and beyond with the Jurassic World velociraptor pack: Blue, Charlie, Delta, and Echo.

