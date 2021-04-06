Disneyland Announces Dates for Ticket Sales and Reservations

Tickets will go back on sale for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on April 15, the resort announced this morning. But people who have been holding on to Disneyland tickets since the parks closed due to the pandemic last March will be able to make reservations starting April 12. The Disneyland Resort theme parks will reopen on April 30.

Disneyland will be using the five-tier admission ticket system that it introduced in February 2020 when its parks return. Prices for those tickets also will remain the same. Disneyland will publish a new ticket calendar - showing which tiers get you into the parks on each day - this Friday, April 9, so you can plan which ticket to buy on the 15th.

All visitors will need both a valid ticket and a date-specific reservation in order to visit the parks. Keeping with California regulations, all visitors also must be California residents. Disneyland will require guests to log into their Disney accounts into order to buy tickets and make reservations, and only registrants will California addresses will be allowed into the system. Remember that Disneyland has closed its annual pass program, so old annual passes no longer will get you into the parks.

Reservations will open on the 12th no earlier than 8am, a Disneyland representative said. (Someone learned from the Universal incident this week!) Disneyland also will begin taking reservations for the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa on the 15th, for stays beginning April 29. Restaurant and experience reservations will open on April 22. Those reservations will be available for up to 60 days out.

To make a reservation starting the 12th or 15th, visit Disneyland.com/ParksUpdates while logged into your Disney account. You will need to have your tickets already, then you can create your party and select the date of your visit. You will need to select a park to visit, and those guests with Park Hopper tickets will be able to switch to the other park starting at 1pm on their visit day. Park capacities will be limited in accordance to state guidelines - which currently mandate a 25 percent cap for theme parks in Orange County.

Park hours are tentatively scheduled for 9am - 7pm daily and parking will be available at the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals garages, as the Toy Story lot has been being used as a mass vaccination site. As announced earlier, Fastpass and Maxpass will not be available, nor will Magic Morning and Extra Magic Hour for hotel guests.

Also just announced - here are the attractions that will be closed when Disneyland reopens on April 30:

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Chip 'N Dale Treehouse

Davy Crockett's Explorer Canoes

Disneyland Monorail

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Goofy's Playhouse

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

Jungle Cruise (this one is getting a refurb, remember)

Main Street Cinema

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Mickey's House

Minnie's House

Tom Sawyer Island

Sailing Ship Columbia

Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough

Storybook Land Canal Boats

Splash Mountain will be open, despite its announced retheme. Star Wars Rise of the Resistance also will be open, using a virtual queue and with more details to be announced.

And here is what will be closed at Disney California Adventure:

Animation Academy

Blue Sky Cellar

Golden Zephyr

Grizzly River Run

The Little Mermaid - Ariel's Undersea Adventure

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Sorcerer's Workshop

All attraction availability is subject to change at any time, of course.

* * *

