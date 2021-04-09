Disneyland Announces Ticket Prices and Calendar

Disneyland is posting its reopening ticket calendar today, and here are a few things you might find helpful to know about the resort's new ticketing and reservation system.

You won't be able to buy tickets or make reservations to visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure until next week. Today's just the day that Disneyland is telling fans which of its tickets will be good on what days for the months of April, May, and June. Here is that link.

Disneyland switched from a three-tier to a five-tier daily ticket system in February 2020, just before the parks closed for the pandemic the next month. The resort's theme parks will reopen on April 30 using the same five-tier system for one-day tickets, under which the parks are open to specific ticket tiers on any given date. Remember that Disneyland has canceled its annual pass program, so daily tickets will be the only way to get into the parks when they reopen.

People who are still holding tickets that they bought before the parks closed may use them to reserve a date to visit starting April 12. Fans without tickets may buy them starting April 15. Once you have a ticket, then you can make a reservation. Due to low capacity limits under California reopening rules, advance reservations will be required in addition to a valid ticket.

Disneyland's ticket calendar page tells you which dates you can get into the parks with a ticket from a given tier. The calendar pages will tell fans how to find out which tier their ticket is good for, in case they've forgotten over the past year. Disney is publishing the calendar three days before opening reservations so fans have some time to plan which days they would like to visit.

Ticket prices range from $105-154 a day for one-day, one-park tickets and $159-209 for one-day Park Hoppers. Multi-day tickets from two to five days will be available.

1-Day Tier 1, 1 Park Per Day Adult: $104 Child: $98 1-Day Tier 2, 1 Park Per Day $114 $108 1-Day Tier 3, 1 Park Per Day $124 $117 1-Day Tier 4, 1 Park Per Day $139 $132 1-Day Tier 5, 1 Park Per Day $154 $146 2-Day, 1 Park Per Day $235 $220 3-Day, 1 Park Per Day $310 $290 4-Day, 1 Park Per Day $340 $320 5-Day, 1 Park Per Day $360 $340 1-Day Tier 1 Park Hopper $159 $153 1-Day Tier 2 Park Hopper $169 $163 1-Day Tier 3 Park Hopper $179 $172 1-Day Tier 4 Park Hopper $194 $187 1-Day Tier 5 Park Hopper $209 $201 2-Day Park Hopper $290 $275 3-Day Park Hopper $365 $345 4-Day Park Hopper $395 $375 5-Day Park Hopper $415 $395

Note that one-day Tier 1 tickets - the cheapest - will not show any availability during the first two months that the parks are reopened. Tier 1 ticketholders may call Disney for a refund, if they would like, but Disney's call center cannot upgrade those tickets. Tier 1 ticketholders may be able to make reservations during the first two months if Disneyland is allowed to increase capacity - which would happen if Orange County enters the least-restrictive Yellow tier or when California does away with the tier system entirely on June 15, as is now planned.

If do not have a Disneyland ticket and are worried about people with old tickets snapping up all the reservations for reopening day or the Avengers Campus opening day - don't worry. Disneyland sources say that the resort will limit availability on April 30 and June 4 for current ticketholders, saving spaces for new ticket buyers to get in on those dates once they can make reservations in April 15. (Don't expect those spots to last very long on the 15th, however.) Only Tier 5 tickets will be valid for those dates.

Speaking with insiders, I haven't been able to get an answer as to whether Disneyland has decided yet to make advance reservations a permanent requirement for visitors, or if it will remain temporary while capacity is limited due to the pandemic.

For more about the parks, please visit our Disneyland and Disney California Adventure guide pages.

