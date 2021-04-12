Knott's Berry Farm Announces Reopening Dates

Knott's Berry Farm will reopen to its annual passholders on May 6, with an official grand reopening to the general public on May 21.And that's it. The final major California theme park has announced its reopening dates.
The park's return next month kicks off its 100th anniversary "The Knott's Family Reunion" celebration, which will run through September 6 and include the return of Knott's Summer Nights. Knott's also will welcome its newest attraction when the park reopens - Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair. The replacement for Voyage to the Iron Reef will be a 3D interactive adventure that pays tribute to the classic Knott's Bear-y Tales dark ride that once stood in the same building. Look to Theme Park Insider for more information about Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair in the weeks leading up to the grand reopening.
Knott's Berry Farm tickets will go on sale and required advance reservations will become available on April 26. In keeping with current state rules, only California residents will be allowed to make reservations and to visit the park. Capacity will be limited through at least June 15, when the state of California is expected to exit its current tier system for managing business operations.
Knott's also announced today that all 2020 and 2021 season passes purchased through May 5, 2021, will be valid through May 5, 2022.
Strong play here to pick up a bunch of canceled Disneyland AP holders.
Disney really aren't treating their APs as good as they should. Someone correct me if I'm wrong here but it's almost like they know people will pay for passes no matter what they do, so they don't put any effort into it. Other parks seem to put more effort into it (Cedar Fair, Universal, heck I feel like Six Flags even cares more for their members than Disney; if Six Flags cares more for their members than your company does, then that says something lol).
@Postcott - I think Disney does care about their APs/Members, which is why they cancelled the previous programs. They didn't want people paying for passes they couldn't use, and they didn't want to create a caste system where only the highest paying APs could actually visit DL/DCA for the first few months they're open. By cancelling APs, they can refund all those people money and develop a new program that is better and more tailored to current conditions, and develop rules that prevents the parks from being swamped with APs on evenings and weekends, while still giving locals value for the cost of their passes/memberships.
However, I do think it's clever what Knott's is doing here and what other parks around the country in transitioning to memberships instead of APs, and I would anticipate future programs from Disney will be similar to what Six Flags, Cedar Fair, and Sea World have been doing recently.
Excited to be going back to the farm next month! I'm pretty sure 17 months smashes the record for longest time between visits to a home park, at least going back as far as I can remember. I'm glad to see they're giving passholders a couple weeks of exclusivity as well, though I do expect every single day will probably be sold out. Still, it's a nice bonus for those who have been locked out of the park for over a year and will hopefully reduce demand a little when the park opens for everyone.
As for Disneyland and APs, their hands were essentially tied. You can't have a million passholders for a park allowing 20,000 people in per day without serious problems, and all things considered I think they made the most fair decision they could. Is it ideal? No, though none of this is. But I don't think it was neglectful or intentional poor treatment on their part.
@Russle Speaking as someone who has family members working at Six Flags Magic Mountain: The members at that park feel more entitled than Disneyland APs. Magic Mountain did the terrible mistake of upgrading all the members to one level higher and caused chaos to those who work at membership services on opening week. Heck, many members decided to take advantage of available reservations for daily ticket buyers to justify that they’re allowed in to the park, regardless if member reservations has been booked for the day.
Since we’re talking about Disneyland APs, I know I’m going to get a bunch of hate for this but when it comes back, they should only limit it to those who live within a 200 mile radius. Keep the AP program only to locals so it doesn’t get out of control like it did before.
Wow, they're open for almost an entire month for their APs?
That's pretty good Cedar Fair. Other parks should be like this.