Knott's Berry Farm Announces Reopening Dates

And that's it. The final major California theme park has announced its reopening dates. Knott's Berry Farm will reopen to its annual passholders on May 6, with an official grand reopening to the general public on May 21.

The park's return next month kicks off its 100th anniversary "The Knott's Family Reunion" celebration, which will run through September 6 and include the return of Knott's Summer Nights. Knott's also will welcome its newest attraction when the park reopens - Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair. The replacement for Voyage to the Iron Reef will be a 3D interactive adventure that pays tribute to the classic Knott's Bear-y Tales dark ride that once stood in the same building. Look to Theme Park Insider for more information about Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair in the weeks leading up to the grand reopening.

Knott's Berry Farm tickets will go on sale and required advance reservations will become available on April 26. In keeping with current state rules, only California residents will be allowed to make reservations and to visit the park. Capacity will be limited through at least June 15, when the state of California is expected to exit its current tier system for managing business operations.

Knott's also announced today that all 2020 and 2021 season passes purchased through May 5, 2021, will be valid through May 5, 2022.

* * *

