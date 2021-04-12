A Familiar Face Returns to Disneyland's Haunted Mansion

When Disneyland announced its April 30 reopening last month, it promised some "new magic" coming to the Haunted Mansion. Today, the park revealed just what that new magic will be.

Outside the New Orleans Square landmark, visitors will find fresh landscaping the pet cemetery, while inside, Disney has refurbished the portrait gallery between the stretch rooms and the doom buggy loading area, where the "April to December" portrait has returned after a 16-year absence. Here's an overview of the enhancements:

Required advance reservations opened today for current Disneyland ticket holders and reservations will open for all when new ticket sales resume on Thursday. If you are looking for the link to make park reservations at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, here it is. Remember that park capacity is limited and open only to California residents at this time. We've got everything you need to know about making Disneyland reservations in our article from last week: Disneyland Announces Ticket Prices and Calendar.

