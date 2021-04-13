Disney to Allow Tattoos, More in 'Disney Look' Overhaul

was announced internally to Disney cast members last year. But its formal announcement to the public now should signal that the public should be prepared to see some different looks from on-stage Disney cast members in the near future.Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro this morning officially announced the addition of "Inclusion" as the Fifth Key in Disney's theme park operations, joining Safety, Courtesy, Show and Efficiency. The addition
Which is the whole point of "inclusion," isn't it?
To accommodate this "Fifth Key," Disney again will be changing its famous "Disney Look" appearance rules, in order to "enable our Cast Members to better express their cultures and individuality at work," D'Amaro said.
"Our new approach provides greater flexibility with respect to forms of personal expression surrounding gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, nail styles, and costume choices; and allowing appropriate visible tattoos."
Of course, the word "appropriate" in this directive means that Disney will continue to retain some judgment over cast members' appearance, so do not expect this push for inclusion to become a standardless free-for-all. But the appearance standards that Disneyland adopted at its 1955 opening reflected a mindset that was not as open to the wide variety of races, ethnicities, gender identities and cultural backgrounds that have fought for inclusion in American society today.
Disney has changed its Disney Look guidelines in the past, so today's announcement is not unprecedented. Indeed, D'Amaro said that more changes may be coming.
"This is just the beginning as we continue to work toward a world where we all belong – including a more diverse and inclusive Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There’s more to do, but we’re committed to listening, learning and making meaningful improvements."
In his post, D'Amaro also reference previously announced changes to the Jungle Cruise and Splash Mountain attractions in the United States, but did not provide any new information about them.
I'm kind of on the fence with this. The word "uniform" means that CMs should have a similar or nearly identical appearance. Just as the CMs that fill "face character" roles have to project a very specific "look" or "appearance" indicative of the character they are portraying (each of the princesses has very specific traits that CMs must have, and they are not interchangeable), front facing CMs should have a consistent look that is NOT individualistic or one that sets them apart from their teammates. When it comes to inclusivity, there are plenty of CM roles that don't necessitate a front-facing uniform code (or allow aspects of body modification/individual expression to be covered by a costume), and allowing flexibility that permits individual expression for ALL could undermine specific codes applied to certain front-facing CMs (i.e. characters and performers).
I'm all for letting people be themselves, but when you're on the clock, you are expressing values and standards of a company that you are only a minuscule part of. Pushing the envelope for uniform standards will only create bigger issues down the road as managers and supervisors will need to make judgement calls as to where new lines are drawn. One person's neck tattoo of colorful flames may be prohibited, but a tattoo of Fantasia 2000's Firebird may be permitted.
I'm of the opinion that visible tattoos (those that cannot be covered by a standard uniform or costuming, which can include optional long sleeves and pants) and excessive piercings/gauges on the face should not be permitted for front-facing CMs that interact directly with guests. The last time I checked, most people are not offended or intimidated by people wearing a uniform and complying with a standardized uniform code, but some may be offended or intimidated by employees covered in tattoos, piercings, and excessive makeup/died hair. Our society as a whole is getting more accepting of these expressions of individualism, but there are still those that are not comfortable being confronted by people that express their individuality in contrast to a company's standard image.
Inclusivity is a 2-way street, and allowing CMs to express their individualism could reduce the feel of inclusivity to guests that object to body modification and have grown accustomed to the Disney Look that they have come to expect when visiting Disney properties.
Let's also not be naive and overlook that this is a labor supply issue for Disney, too. The main reason that Disney relaxed the facial hair ban was to increase the number of people that Disney could consider as applicants for public-facing parks jobs. Today, Disney needs to show additional flexibility in order to not rule out a growing percentage of the labor market in the years to come.
The company I work for has just this week begun allowing facial hair, visible tattoos and nose rings. We have also suspended drug testing for Marijuana. None of this would be happening if it wasn’t for the dreadful shallow applicant pool. We are having a miserable time filling roles and these changes are just in hopes of finding some staffing.
Long overdue. I remember my orientation at Universal Studios Hollywood from years ago that the presenter talked about “dressing up professionally in a super bland way to not offend people.” She didn’t like the process due to she loved to dye her hair, show her tattoos, etc.