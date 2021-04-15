Disneyland Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. And our travel partner is offering multi-day tickets for sale on its authorized Disneyland tickets page, if you are looking for an alternative to the crowds on the official Disneyland website.

Remember that getting into Disneyland now is a multi-step process. First, you need a ticket. And second, you need a reservation. But the type of ticket you buy will determine when and how you can visit, as well, so let's go over this process before you jump in.

Start by checking Disneyland's official ticket calendar to see which of the resort's five ticket tiers for one-day tickets will get you into the parks on the day you wish to visit. Tiers do not apply if you are buying a multi-day ticket - just if you are planning to visit for one day. You will want to buy Park Hopper tickets if you want visit both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure on the same day, too.

Once dates start filling up, you can see which dates still have reservation spots available on another page on Disneyland's website.

Then when you know which ticket you wish to buy, head over to our travel partner's Disneyland tickets page (and also to the Disneyland.com website if you want to compare prices for the best deal), and buy your tickets. Make note of your ticket numbers, because you will need them to make your reservation.

The final step is to head over to the Disneyland website and log in with your Disney.com account to make your reservation. You will need to link your newly bought tickets to your account, then the system will allow you to pick the date of your visit. If you have a Park Hopper, you will need to pick which park where you want to start the day. After 1pm, you can switch to the other park.

If you are worried about getting on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland - which will use a virtual queue - you can still start your day at DCA, as Rise will offer a second-chance entry to the virtual queue, which people with Park Hoppers at DCA can use.

Good luck, and if you get in for reopening day - April 30 - be sure to tag @ThemeParkInsider on Instagram or @ThemePark on Twitter with your photos and videos and we might share them!

