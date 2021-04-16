Grad Nights to Return to Universal Orlando Next Year

Grad nights are coming back to the Universal Orlando Resort next year, Universal announced today. The traditional end-of-school-year events had been canceled this spring and last, due to the pandemic.

Universal traditionally runs events for both high school and middle school graduates across both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. Gradventure, for the middle school students, will return in 2022 on May 6, 13, and 20, while Grad Bash, the grad night for high school seniors, will run on April 1, 2, 8, 29, and 30 next year.

More information about these events will be available on Universal's website.

* * *

