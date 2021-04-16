Here's Where to Eat at Disneyland When It Reopens

The Disneyland Resort has announced which restaurants will be open - and therefore, which will be closed - when its theme parks return on April 30.
Limited capacity means that not all food service locations will be required to feed guests who visit the parks while they are limited to 25 percent capacity. State limits on indoor dining also affect which locations Disney has chosen to reopen along with the parks.
Locations marked with an asterisk (*) will offer mobile order. Mobile check-in for dining reservations, as well as mobile stand-by walk-up lists, will be available at table service restaurants, including Lamplight Lounge and Cafe Orleans.
At Disneyland, the following locations will be open on April 30:
Which means that these will be closed:
Over at Disney California Adventure, here's what will be open:
And here are the dining locations that will be closed on April 30:
In addition, the GCH Craftsman Grill and GCH Craftsman Bar and Hearthstone Lounge will be open inside Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel, but only to hotel guests. The Disneyland Hotel and Paradise Pier Hotel remain closed.
Disneyland and other theme parks in the state are currently limited to California residents only, until further notice. Advance reservations are required. For multi-day tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, please visit our travel partner's Disneyland tickets page.
As the "Tiki Juice Bar" isn't listed as open, I assume it should also be listed as closed.
"Tropical Hideaway" is open, so one can still get Dole Whip. Guess they don't want to deal with crowding at the Adventureland spoke. Not a complaint, just an observation.
Fixed that on Tiki Juice Bar. With The Tropical Hideaway now offering mobile order, the OG Dole Whip stand has become a poorly placed redundancy.
Anyone saw that pickle corn dog?
Looks gross but people have been saying that it’s pretty good so. Not sure about dipping it in peanut butter but oh well, first time for everything .
So just a single food location in all of Galaxy's Edge (Ronto Roasters)? That's a long walk if you get the munchies waiting for MF:SR and ROTR and don't want a wrap. I'm guessing this has more to do with the lack of outdoor seating in Galaxy's Edge, but it's a pretty big issue to have a food desert in the back corner of Disneyland.