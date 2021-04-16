Here's Where to Eat at Disneyland When It Reopens

The Disneyland Resort has announced which restaurants will be open - and therefore, which will be closed - when its theme parks return on April 30.

Limited capacity means that not all food service locations will be required to feed guests who visit the parks while they are limited to 25 percent capacity. State limits on indoor dining also affect which locations Disney has chosen to reopen along with the parks.

Locations marked with an asterisk (*) will offer mobile order. Mobile check-in for dining reservations, as well as mobile stand-by walk-up lists, will be available at table service restaurants, including Lamplight Lounge and Cafe Orleans.

At Disneyland, the following locations will be open on April 30:

Bengal Barbecue*

Cafe Orleans

French Market Restaurant*

Galactic Grill*

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor*

Jolly Holliday Bakery Café*

Little Red Wagon*

Market House

Milk Stand*

Mint Julep Bar*

Plaza Inn*

Red Rose Taverne*

River Belle Terrace

Ronto Roasters*

Ship to Shore Marketplace

Stage Door Café*

The Tropical Hideaway*

Toon-Up Treats

Which means that these will be closed:

Alien Pizza Planet

Blue Bayou Restaurant

Carnation Cafe

Clarabelle's

Daisy's Diner

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

Edelweiss Snacks

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Kat Settle's Kettle

Maurice's Treats

Oga's Cantina

Pluto's Dog House

Rancho del Zocalo

Refreshment Corner

Royal Street Veranda

Tiki Juice Bar

Troubadour Tavern

Over at Disney California Adventure, here's what will be open:

Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats*

Angry Dogs

Award Wieners*

Cappuccino Cart – Gourmet Coffee*

Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill*

Cozy Cone Motel*

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical

Flo's V-8 Café*

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

Hollywood Lounge*

Lamplight Lounge

Pacific Wharf Distribution Co.* (mobile order through Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill)

Poultry Palace

Rita’s Baja Blenders* (mobile order through Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill)

Smokejumpers Grill*

Sonoma Terrace*

Studio Catering Co.* (mobile order through Hollywood Lounge)

And here are the dining locations that will be closed on April 30:

Bayside Brews

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Carthay Circle's indoor dining

Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Corn Dog Castle

Fillmore's Taste-In

Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Mendocino Terrace

Pacific Wharf Cafe

Paradise Garden Grill

Schmoozies

Señor Buzz Churros

Wine Country Trattoria

In addition, the GCH Craftsman Grill and GCH Craftsman Bar and Hearthstone Lounge will be open inside Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel, but only to hotel guests. The Disneyland Hotel and Paradise Pier Hotel remain closed.

Disneyland and other theme parks in the state are currently limited to California residents only, until further notice. Advance reservations are required. For multi-day tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, please visit our travel partner's Disneyland tickets page.

* * *

