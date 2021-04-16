Fans Rush to Claim Disneyland Tickets, Reservations

How long did you wait to make a Disneyland reservation?

That's the question that many California theme park fans have been asking over the past day, after fans slammed Disneyland's online queuing system to buy tickets and make reservations for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, which reopen to the public on April 30. Many fans reported multi-hour waits.

So what's left now? Checking Disneyland's availability calendar at midday today, there were no reservations available at all for June 5 and 12 - both Saturdays. The new Marvel-themed Avengers Campus opens at California Adventure on June 4. DCA also had no reservations as a starting park left for Sunday, June 6, however it remains available as a starting park on all other dates.

Under Disneyland's reservation system, you must reserve your spot at one of the two theme parks, however if you have a Park Hopper ticket, you may be free to move to the other park starting at 1pm, subject to the other park not hitting capacity restrictions.

Disneyland is out as a starting park on its reopening day, April 30, as well as all Saturdays and Sundays in May. It's also unavailable on eight weekdays in May.

Currently, Disneyland's availability calendar only shows dates through June 28. California officials have announced that the state is expected to exit its current tier system that limits theme park capacity on June 15. However, there's no guarantee that the state will not adopt some other set of rules on that date that might limit park operations. And state limits are just a baseline. Disney is free to impose stricter limits on its capacity and operations as it sees fit to protect the health of its cast members and guests, as it has done in Florida.

