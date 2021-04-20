Universal Studios Beijing Shows Off Its New Hotels

The new Universal Beijing Resort is showing off some fresh looks at its two on-site hotels as the resort prepares for its opening as early as next month.

The Universal Studios Grand Hotel will stand at the park's entrance.



Photos courtesy Universal Studios Beijing

Themed to old Hollywood, with inspiration from Beverly Hills and Huntington hotels, the Universal Studios Grand Hotel will offer 800 guest rooms.

The hotel also will offer a character breakfast seven days a week as well as several other dining options, including the family-style Universal Studios Lotus Garden and the Universal Studios Red Dragon Lounge, as well as Peet's Coffee in the contemporary lobby.

NUO Resort Hotel comes from one of China's luxury hotel brands and is inspired by China's ancient gardens.

While the hotel's 400 rooms are inspired by traditional culture and art, the provide modern amenities and design.

The Lobby Lounge will serve afternoon tea, while Café Royal will offer Mediterranean-inspired dishes, and JIA will serve Cantonese cuisine within "royal garden fashioned interiors."

"We are proud to welcome guests for a stay at those two extraordinary hotels for a perfect complement for the theme park experience when we open," Universal Beijing Resort Managing Director of Hotel Management Branch Dorian Rommel said. "We're confident that the two hotels will embrace a new level of theme park hospitality that is beyond-expectation, along with one-of-a-kind guest experiences and services, as well as create an ideal destination for an urban staycation."

