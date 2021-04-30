Disneyland Reopens to the Public After 13 Months

The theme parks of the Disneyland Resort reopened to the public this morning, more than 13 months after they closed due to the pandemic.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke to cast members after Disneyland’s traditional flag raising ceremony this morning.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are operating at 25% capacity due to ongoing state pandemic restrictions. However, it seemed that all the allotted guests for Disneyland today were here and ready to go as the park opened its gates at 8am. Here are the first guests through those turnstiles.

Guests seemed to remain happy and enthusiastic throughout the morning, even as physical distancing requirements pushed queue lengths far beyond their pre-pandemic records. But the lines moved swiftly, and wait times remained short. The longest I saw was 40 minutes for Haunted Mansion. Some fans took the opportunity to snap photos with the Disney executives on hand to greet them, including Chapek, Chairman Bob Iger, and Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro.

I also got my first in-person look at the new Snow White's Enchanted Wish attraction, which officially debuts today and that we previewed for you in an exclusive interview with its lead Imagineer in Go Inside the Making of Disneyland's New Snow White Ride.

Stay tuned for my interview with Disneyland President Ken Potrock, as well as my walking tour video of Disneyland on its reopening day. If you are in the parks today, please share your experience in the comments or tag us on social media.

And if you would like to plan your visit to the Disneyland Resort, our travel partner is offering multi-day tickets for sale on its authorized Disneyland tickets page. At this time, ticket sales are limited to California residents, and due to capacity restrictions, you must make a reservation to use your tickets via the Disneyland website once you have purchased them.

