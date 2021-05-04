Universal, Six Flags Soon Can Admit More Guests

The State of California has made Los Angeles County eligible to move into its least-restrictive, Yellow tier for Covid regulations, which would allow Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain to admit more guests.

In the Yellow tier, theme parks may operate at 35% capacity, up from 25% in the Orange tier. Los Angeles County is now reporting a test positivity rate of just 0.7% and an adjusted daily new case rate of 1.6 per 100,000 residents. Meanwhile, Disneyland's Orange County is reporting an adjusted case rate of 2.4 and SeaWorld's San Diego County is at 5.0, meaning that they will remain in the Orange tier with theme park capacity at 25%. A county must have an adjusted case rate under 2 to qualify for the Yellow tier.

Los Angeles County has reported zero Covid deaths for the past two days, with the entire state reporting just two deaths today. California currently has the lowest new case rate among all 50 U.S. states, with an average of four new cases a day per 100,000 residents. The national average is 15. As of yesterday, California reported that more than 19 million people in the state, or 60% of the population ages 16 and above, have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, with nearly 13 million people, or more than 40% of the 16+ population, fully vaccinated.

LA County officials are expected to make the move into the Yellow tier official either later today or tomorrow, allowing the new rules to go into effect as early as Thursday. So if you're looking to make a reservation to visit Universal Studios Hollywood or Six Flags Magic Mountain, you might find new availability on previously "sold out" dates once the tier move goes into effect and the parks may boost their capacity to 35%.

