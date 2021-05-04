Universal, Six Flags Soon Can Admit More Guests

The State of California has made Los Angeles County eligible to move into its least-restrictive, Yellow tier for Covid regulations, which would allow Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain to admit more guests.
In the Yellow tier, theme parks may operate at 35% capacity, up from 25% in the Orange tier. Los Angeles County is now reporting a test positivity rate of just 0.7% and an adjusted daily new case rate of 1.6 per 100,000 residents. Meanwhile, Disneyland's Orange County is reporting an adjusted case rate of 2.4 and SeaWorld's San Diego County is at 5.0, meaning that they will remain in the Orange tier with theme park capacity at 25%. A county must have an adjusted case rate under 2 to qualify for the Yellow tier.
Los Angeles County has reported zero Covid deaths for the past two days, with the entire state reporting just two deaths today. California currently has the lowest new case rate among all 50 U.S. states, with an average of four new cases a day per 100,000 residents. The national average is 15. As of yesterday, California reported that more than 19 million people in the state, or 60% of the population ages 16 and above, have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, with nearly 13 million people, or more than 40% of the 16+ population, fully vaccinated.
LA County officials are expected to make the move into the Yellow tier official either later today or tomorrow, allowing the new rules to go into effect as early as Thursday. So if you're looking to make a reservation to visit Universal Studios Hollywood or Six Flags Magic Mountain, you might find new availability on previously "sold out" dates once the tier move goes into effect and the parks may boost their capacity to 35%.
I will be going to USH on Friday and will report then.
I was at the park last Saturday. While the wait times stayed reasonable, for the first couple of hours after park open, by noon, most rides were posting above 90 minutes. Jurassic wavered between 180-240. I’d imagine that until the shows re-open and rides can fully load, this will be the new normal, especially if capacity is going to bump up to 35%.
I will note that some of the wait times appeared to be misleading, as we got in a “100 minute” line for Forbidden Journey and we’re on the ride within 25. The accuracy seemed to vary by ride.
I don't know how Universal is running, but based on what I've seen at SFMM 35% now would be worse than 100% in normal times. Until parks can go back to loading rides fully, the current 25% is about the upper limit of feasibility as it results in lines comparable to a peak weekend on a daily basis under current guidelines. I hope parks will choose not to increase capacity just because they can, because it may do more long term damage if it results in a very poor guest experience.
Increasing capacity to 35% won't be a welcome development to most visitors to Universal Studios, where wait times for many attractions have been in the two to three hour range. I've seen many reports of people giving up after waiting in one or two of these lines for the day.
Where capacity was apparently capped at under 15% for the first few days after the park re-opened, the park is not working well at 25% capacity.
The Studio Tour and Jurassic World are running at one party per row with a vacant row between parties. It's possible for a ride vehicle or studio tour car to run with just two or three occupants.
Apparently, if someone takes off their mask during a ride, the ride vehicle then needs to be completely wiped down with sanitizer and then run through one cycle without riders. I saw this being done on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.
Also, many of the people-eating shows like Waterworld and the Kung Fu Panda 3d show are currently closed, so there is less for people to do.