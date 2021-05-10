Disneyland's Blue Bayou Reopens This Month

Disneyland's Blue Bayou restaurant will return on May 27, the resort announced today. Over at Disney California Adventure, Paradise Garden Grill reopens this Thursday as Disneyland continues to expand operations at the resort.

Disney announced earlier this year that the Blue Bayou would add alcohol to its drink menu when it returned, including wine and Hurricane cocktails. It's the first expansion of alcohol sales within the original Disneyland since the opening of Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in May 2019 ended Disneyland's status as a dry park.

The Disneyland theme parks continue to operate at reduced capacity - capped at 25% - under California's pandemic restrictions. That has led the resort to keep several food and beverage locations closed due to the reduced number of people in the park. But as California moves toward reducing its pandemic restrictions next month, Disneyland is calling more cast members back to work and reopening more locations.

In addition to the Blue Bayou and Paradise Garden Grill, Alfresco Tasting Terrace will reopen May 20 exclusively for the park's "legacy" annual passholders (i.e. people who help APs when the parks closed in March 2020), and the Grand Californian's Napa Rose and Storytellers Cafe will return May 28, with online reservations available May 18. The Blue Bayou also will have online reservations available on that date.

If you are interested in keeping track, that means the following major restaurants remain closed:

Disneyland

Alien Pizza Planet

Carnation Cafe

Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo

Golden Horseshoe

Hungry Bear

Oga's Cantina

Rancho del Zocalo

Refreshment Corner

Disney California Adventure

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Pacific Wharf Cafe

Wine Country Trattoria

Everything else is - or soon will be - open, though some smaller stands and food carts may remain closed. For discounts on multi-day tickets to the Disneyland Resort theme parks, please visit our travel partner's Disneyland tickets page.

* * *

