Virtual Queue Coming to Disneyland's Indiana Jones Ride

Disneyland may begin testing a virtual queue for its Indiana Jones Adventure attraction starting tomorrow, the resort just announced. This would be the second use of virtual queueing at the resort, following its ongoing use on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

The Indiana Jones virtual queue will not work in the same way as the Star Wars boarding groups, however. Disneyland will be testing this on a hybrid basis, with the regular standby queue opening with the park in the morning. But at some point in the day - to be determined and in part based on crowd levels - Disneyland may switch Indiana Jones to a virtual queue, which guests will enter through the official Disneyland app.

You can be in the virtual queue for both Indy and Rise at the same time, but you can enter the Indy virtual queue just once per day. You must have entered Disneyland that day to be eligible to enter the Indy queue.

For theme park fans in southern California, the hybrid use of virtual queuing should be familiar if you have visited Universal Studios Hollywood since its reopening and tried to get on The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash, which is pretty much doing the same thing. It's a walk-in when the park opens, but if the queue builds up to a certain point, the park opens the virtual queue for fans to enter instead of showing up to the attraction and waiting there in a physical queue.

Moving to a virtual queue should help Disneyland better manage crowd flow through Adventureland, which long has been the site of some of the worst pinch-points in the park. Physical distancing requirements and lower capacity for indoor attractions only make it more likely that Indy's physical queue will spill out into the narrow land without a virtual alternative.

Disneyland is using the Indy virtual queue on a test basis, so it might or might not become a permanent addition to the park after Covid restrictions lift. There's no guarantee that the virtual queue will or will not be in place at any given time during this phased reopening, either. So check the Disneyland app when you are in the park for instructions on whether to head over or get in the virtual queue to ride Indiana Jones Adventure.

For discounts on multi-day tickets to the Disneyland Resort theme parks, please visit our travel partner's Disneyland tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (2)