What's On the Menu at Disney's New Marvel Restaurant

Disneyland has released the menu for the Pym Test Kitchen in the upcoming Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Disney had teased before some of items from the restaurant, where the theme is food treated by Pym particles to become unusual sizes and shapes. But here is the full line-up:



Breakfast

Impossible Quantum Garden Breakfast: Plant-based folded omelet with Impossible breakfast sausage, crispy potato bites, and focaccia toast

Calculated Breakfast: Eggs Two Ways with smoked bacon, crispy potato bites, and focaccia toast

Ever-Expanding Cinna-Pym Toas: Baked Pym particle bread and egg custard with cinnamon-sugar topping, a fried egg, smoked bacon, and maple syrup

Spoonful of Cereal: Bran flakes and raisins garnished with a yogurt-covered pretzel and served with reduced-fat milk and a banana

Lunch and Dinner

Not So Little Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken breast, teriyaki and red chili sauces, pickled cabbage slaw on brioche with crispy potato bites

Pym-ini: Salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad

PB3 Superb Sandwich: Warm peanut butter and jelly with banana and candied bacon on Pym particle bread, with micro banana smoothie and crispy potato bites

Caesar Salad + Colossal Crouton: Hearts of romaine, kalamata olives, pickled onions, Caesar dressing, garlic crouton and Parmesan crisps

Impossible Spoonful: Rigatoni and ditalini pastas, with plant-based meat-balls, tomato sauce, dairy-free Parmesan, and micro basil

Snacks, Drinks, and Desserts

Atomic Fusion Pretzel: Buffalo-style pretzel loaded with chicken, hot sauce, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, celery, and dill-pickled carrots

Quantum Pretzel: Giant Bavarian-style pretzel with sharp cheddar-beer sauce

Choco Smash CANDY Bar: Dark chocolate, peanuts, caramel, nougat, and chocolate brownie

Proton PB&J Punch: Minute Maid lemonade with peanut butter and strawberry flavors, PB-infused whipped cream, and PB pretzel spheres



Pingo Doce: Lemon-lime drink with a vanilla kick

Kids' Breakfast

Nano Eggs-periment 101: Eggs and turkey bacon with toast

Cinna-Pym Mini Toast – Toasted cinnamon Pym particle bread with turkey bacon and maple syrup

Kids' Lunch and Dinner

PB&J Flavor Lab: Assemble your own sandwich, with smooth peanut butter, strawberry jelly, and Pym particle bread

Teeny Pym-ini: Toasted ham and provolone sandwich with marinara dipping sauce

Subatomic Chicken Sandwich: Crispy breaded chicken breast on a soft roll

Mini Pasta & Impossible Meat-balls: Rigatoni and ditalini pastas, plant-based meat-balls, tomato sauce and dairy-free Parmesan served with coconut milk yogurt and small water

The Pym Tasting Lab bar will offer the following cocktails:

Honey Buzz: Gin, lemon juice, and honey syrup with a honey straw

Honey Fusion: Gin, Minute Maid lemonade, honey syrup, IPA, and a honey straw

Molecular Meltdown: Marshmallow milk stout and vanilla ice cream topped with miniature marshmallows

The Regulator: Tequila, Minute Maid lime juice, mango and habanero syrup, wheat ale, and mango popping pearls

Particle Fizz: Hard seltzer with cherry pearls

X-Periment: Tequila, Minute Maid lime juice, mango and habanero syrups with mango popping pearls

Plus draft beer, hard seltzer, and wine

In addition to the Pym Test Kitchen, the Shawarma Palace food cart next door will offer a chicken shawarma wrap with garlic spread, coconut yogurt-tahini sauce, and pickled vegetables, as well as a plant-based-falafel and cauliflower wrap. Terran Treats next to the Guardians of the Galaxy ride will offer a crispy cream puff with whipped raspberry cheesecake mousse and churro spirals "with unique flavors."

Food merch will include glowing Pym Particle capsules and Pym Particle discs for your drinks, a Pingo Doce coke can holder... and an Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet for holding beverages.

