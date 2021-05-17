Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

What's On the Menu at Disney's New Marvel Restaurant

May 17, 2021, 3:39 PM · Disneyland has released the menu for the Pym Test Kitchen in the upcoming Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Disney had teased before some of items from the restaurant, where the theme is food treated by Pym particles to become unusual sizes and shapes. But here is the full line-up:

Impossible Quantum Garden Breakfast
Photos courtesy Disney

Breakfast

Not So Little Chicken Sandwich

Lunch and Dinner

Atomic Fusion Pretzel

Snacks, Drinks, and Desserts

Kids' Breakfast

PB&J Flavor Lab

Kids' Lunch and Dinner

The Pym Tasting Lab bar will offer the following cocktails:

Chicken shawarma wrap

In addition to the Pym Test Kitchen, the Shawarma Palace food cart next door will offer a chicken shawarma wrap with garlic spread, coconut yogurt-tahini sauce, and pickled vegetables, as well as a plant-based-falafel and cauliflower wrap. Terran Treats next to the Guardians of the Galaxy ride will offer a crispy cream puff with whipped raspberry cheesecake mousse and churro spirals "with unique flavors."

Food merch will include glowing Pym Particle capsules and Pym Particle discs for your drinks, a Pingo Doce coke can holder... and an Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet for holding beverages.

Ticket Icon For discounted tickets to Disneyland's theme parks, please visit our authorized travel partner's Disneyland tickets page.

* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Disneyland Paris Aims for June Return

Disneyland Paris Aims for June Return

Shop Discounted Tickets

Theme Park Guides

Get Our Newsletter