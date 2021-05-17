What's On the Menu at Disney's New Marvel Restaurant
Disneyland has released the menu for the Pym Test Kitchen in the upcoming Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.
Disney had teased before some of items from the restaurant, where the theme is food treated by Pym particles to become unusual sizes and shapes. But here is the full line-up:
Breakfast
- Impossible Quantum Garden Breakfast: Plant-based folded omelet with Impossible breakfast sausage, crispy potato bites, and focaccia toast
- Calculated Breakfast: Eggs Two Ways with smoked bacon, crispy potato bites, and focaccia toast
- Ever-Expanding Cinna-Pym Toas: Baked Pym particle bread and egg custard with cinnamon-sugar topping, a fried egg, smoked bacon, and maple syrup
- Spoonful of Cereal: Bran flakes and raisins garnished with a yogurt-covered pretzel and served with reduced-fat milk and a banana
Lunch and Dinner
- Not So Little Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken breast, teriyaki and red chili sauces, pickled cabbage slaw on brioche with crispy potato bites
- Pym-ini: Salami, rosemary ham, provolone, sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad
- PB3 Superb Sandwich: Warm peanut butter and jelly with banana and candied bacon on Pym particle bread, with micro banana smoothie and crispy potato bites
- Caesar Salad + Colossal Crouton: Hearts of romaine, kalamata olives, pickled onions, Caesar dressing, garlic crouton and Parmesan crisps
- Impossible Spoonful: Rigatoni and ditalini pastas, with plant-based meat-balls, tomato sauce, dairy-free Parmesan, and micro basil
Snacks, Drinks, and Desserts
- Atomic Fusion Pretzel: Buffalo-style pretzel loaded with chicken, hot sauce, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, celery, and dill-pickled carrots
- Quantum Pretzel: Giant Bavarian-style pretzel with sharp cheddar-beer sauce
- Choco Smash CANDY Bar: Dark chocolate, peanuts, caramel, nougat, and chocolate brownie
- Proton PB&J Punch: Minute Maid lemonade with peanut butter and strawberry flavors, PB-infused whipped cream, and PB pretzel spheres
- Pingo Doce: Lemon-lime drink with a vanilla kick
Kids' Breakfast
- Nano Eggs-periment 101: Eggs and turkey bacon with toast
- Cinna-Pym Mini Toast – Toasted cinnamon Pym particle bread with turkey bacon and maple syrup
Kids' Lunch and Dinner
- PB&J Flavor Lab: Assemble your own sandwich, with smooth peanut butter, strawberry jelly, and Pym particle bread
- Teeny Pym-ini: Toasted ham and provolone sandwich with marinara dipping sauce
- Subatomic Chicken Sandwich: Crispy breaded chicken breast on a soft roll
- Mini Pasta & Impossible Meat-balls: Rigatoni and ditalini pastas, plant-based meat-balls, tomato sauce and dairy-free Parmesan served with coconut milk yogurt and small water
The Pym Tasting Lab bar will offer the following cocktails:
- Honey Buzz: Gin, lemon juice, and honey syrup with a honey straw
- Honey Fusion: Gin, Minute Maid lemonade, honey syrup, IPA, and a honey straw
- Molecular Meltdown: Marshmallow milk stout and vanilla ice cream topped with miniature marshmallows
- The Regulator: Tequila, Minute Maid lime juice, mango and habanero syrup, wheat ale, and mango popping pearls
- Particle Fizz: Hard seltzer with cherry pearls
- X-Periment: Tequila, Minute Maid lime juice, mango and habanero syrups with mango popping pearls
- Plus draft beer, hard seltzer, and wine
In addition to the Pym Test Kitchen, the Shawarma Palace food cart next door will offer a chicken shawarma wrap with garlic spread, coconut yogurt-tahini sauce, and pickled vegetables, as well as a plant-based-falafel and cauliflower wrap. Terran Treats next to the Guardians of the Galaxy ride will offer a crispy cream puff with whipped raspberry cheesecake mousse and churro spirals "with unique flavors."
Food merch will include glowing Pym Particle capsules and Pym Particle discs for your drinks, a Pingo Doce coke can holder... and an Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet for holding beverages.
