California to Drop Capacity, Distancing Rules Next Month

California will drop its pandemic rules on physical distancing and capacity limitations on June 15, the state announced today.

The change should allow the state's theme parks to resume full operations, admitting more guests and filling attractions to their pre-pandemic capacities. The state will impose some rules after June 15 for "mega events" that draw more than 5,000 people indoors or 10,000 people outdoors, but it is not yet clear how those rules might apply to theme parks specifically.

So far, Disneyland has said that it will end temperature screenings for guests and cast on June 15 and will no longer restrict visits to California residents, but so far the resort has noted no other operational changes.

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson responded to a request for comment by saying, "The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. We create our health and safety protocols with consideration for local conditions. We will review the CDC guidelines and move forward in a way that is best for our guests, our team members and our business. For now, we will continue to operate under our existing and enhanced health and safety protocols."

People attending indoor mega events will be required to provide either proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test to attend starting June 15, while those will be "strongly recommended" for outdoor mega events and people who do not provide proof of vaccination must wear masks. Those rules are slated to remain in place through October 1. There will be no capacity or distancing restrictions at mega events, but attendees must follow state guidance on mask use.

Keep following for updates.

