Here's What Disney World's New Halloween Event Will Cost

Tickets go on sale June 15 and will run between $129 and $199 for the new after-hours hard-ticket Halloween event at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Disney has announced last month that it would be replacing its Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year with a Halloween-themed Disney After Hours "Boo Bash" event. The Halloween party had run annually from 1995 through 2019 but was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Boo Bash will continue the party's tradition of all-ages costumes and trick-or-treating, but it will not include the Halloween fireworks or parade.

In their place, Disney will be offering three character cavalcades, featuring Mickey and friends, Disney villains, and characters from "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Disney also will haul out the steampunk, fire-breathing Maleficent dragon float for the event.

Characters will appear for meet and greets throughout the park, and the Cadaver Dans will be singing, as well. Disney Photopass downloads also are included in the price of admission.

In addition to the free candy, Disney will be handing out free ice cream novelties, popcorn, and select drinks - as is custom for Disney After Hours events. Special Halloween-themed food and drinks will be available for purchase, including a "Foolish Mortal Funnel Cake."

While the three-hour event starts at 9pm or 9:30pm, depending upon the date, ticket holders may enter the Magic Kingdom on with their party ticket as early as 7pm. No park reservation is required. The big attraction at Disney After Hours events has been the limited number of tickets sold, allowing rides to become walk-ons once the park closes to day guests and the event officially begins. Disney said that more than 20 attractions will be open for the event, including Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Space Mountain.

Disney After Hours Boo Bash runs select nights from August 10th through October 31st. Tickets are $129 - $139, plus tax, for August and September nights and $159 – $169, plus tax, for October nights, except for Halloween, which will be $199, plus tax. AP and DVC members can get $10 off August and September tickets.

Tickets will be available via the Walt Disney World website.

