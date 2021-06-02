Haunted Houses Return for Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Howl-O-Scream this year.The houses are back at
Tickets are on sale now for the annual Halloween event, starting at $29.99 and running up to $44.99 for one-night tickets and $79.99 for unlimited admission to all event nights. Howl-O-Scream starts September 10 and runs select nights through October 31 this year.
Busch Gardens is promising two all-new haunted houses for this year's Howl-O-Scream, along with three returning houses. The event also will feature eight scares zones plus the return of the Fiends! show to the Festival Field Stage. More details on the houses and scare zones will be released at a later date.
Pandemic restrictions forced Busch Gardens to skip the houses at last year's all-outdoor event, but the park was one of the few across the country to go ahead with a dedicated Halloween event in 2020.
BGT isn't jacking up the price of their Halloween event by 50%, so the price isn't the story here, like it is for Disney's event.
Both stories had the exact same content. Hours, attractions, entertainment and ticket prices. The Disney headline was inquisitive about cost and could have been applied to the Busch Gardens story.
Likewise the Disney article could have been headlined "Character Cavalcades and Villains to Be Featured at Boo Bash" -- but then the word cost would not have such prominent placement.
Shocker.
At least they can use the Gwazi station as a haunted house again since that coaster won’t be opening.
Disney World already told us it would run calvacades at Boo Bash. The prices were the news there today. Also, most fans already know that BGT's HOS is the bargain price for Florida Halloween events. The return of the houses is the news here.
Kind of wondering why this flume didn't run under the headline "Here's What Busch Gardens' Halloween Event Will Cost".