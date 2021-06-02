Haunted Houses Return for Busch Gardens' Howl-O-Scream

The houses are back at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Howl-O-Scream this year.

Tickets are on sale now for the annual Halloween event, starting at $29.99 and running up to $44.99 for one-night tickets and $79.99 for unlimited admission to all event nights. Howl-O-Scream starts September 10 and runs select nights through October 31 this year.

Busch Gardens is promising two all-new haunted houses for this year's Howl-O-Scream, along with three returning houses. The event also will feature eight scares zones plus the return of the Fiends! show to the Festival Field Stage. More details on the houses and scare zones will be released at a later date.

Pandemic restrictions forced Busch Gardens to skip the houses at last year's all-outdoor event, but the park was one of the few across the country to go ahead with a dedicated Halloween event in 2020.

