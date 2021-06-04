Fans Pack Avengers Campus on Its Opening Day

Disney California Adventure, with the virtual queue for its new Spider-Man ride filling up within seconds.Avengers Campus opened to the public this morning at
Disneyland opens the virtual queue for WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure at 7am and at noon each day, and fans claimed all available spots for the first opportunity as soon as they became available. Under California's pandemic rules, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure remain limited to 35% capacity, with indoor rides such as WEB Slingers limited 25%. Those rules lift on June 15, so we'll see how that might affect virtual queue availability for the new attraction.
Further adding pressure on the ride's capacity for the day, WEB Slingers went down briefly at mid-morning, though it quickly returned. The interactive dark ride uses motion sensor technology to allow visitors to cast virtual Spider-Man-like webs at 3D screen targets, simply by waving their arms. (Here is our review of WEB Slingers, including full on-ride POV video and an interview with one of its creators.)
Once the park opened, fans also quickly snapped up all available mobile order pick-up times for the new Pym Test Kitchen restaurant.
Are you in Disney California Adventure today? Please tell us your experience in the comments. Meanwhile, here is our playlist of videos from the media preview for Avengers Campus, including that on-ride video of WEB Slingers, looks at the land's character entertainment, food, and merchandise, as well as Wednesday night's opening ceremony with some MCU stars.
I think it's time to revisit this article
https://www.themeparkinsider.com/flume/201104/2428/
and add: "My second park has a Marvel-Themed land that is anchored by a 3D Spiderman ride."
If you load one party per vehicle and deadhead an occasional one, you can make the number hit 25% pretty easily.
Parks have pretty consistently interpreted 100% capacity as full theoretical capacity rather than the "normal average" that I suspect some fans have envisioned. It takes perfect tech operation and a God-tier person at load for most rides to even come close to 100% capacity.
On a new ride's opening date, I think it'd likely be looking at a 50% load rate at best, even without the state's capacity restriction.
And Andrew, that's a brilliant catch. Here is that link, for those who would like to read it again: Which theme park resort am I?
I saw on Twitter and Instagram that people got to Harbor at 3-4 am. That would be understandable if the parks didn’t have a reservation system that guarantees your access to the park, but that’s not the case.
I love DLR but I feel like a 3-4 am arrival is a bit much, esp if you’re already guaranteed to get in the parks.
How is Disney modifying operations to limit WEB Slingers to 25% capacity? Are they running fewer ride vehicles or running vehicles empty or half-loaded depending on group sizes?
This arbitrary 25% capacity limit on indoor attractions (that includes any portion of the queue that's indoors) is a bunch of nonsense, especially on an attraction where guests are sitting in what is essentially a self-contained, isolated pod. Fortunately this silly requirement will be going away in a couple of weeks.