Fans Pack Avengers Campus on Its Opening Day

Avengers Campus opened to the public this morning at Disney California Adventure, with the virtual queue for its new Spider-Man ride filling up within seconds.

Disneyland opens the virtual queue for WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure at 7am and at noon each day, and fans claimed all available spots for the first opportunity as soon as they became available. Under California's pandemic rules, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure remain limited to 35% capacity, with indoor rides such as WEB Slingers limited 25%. Those rules lift on June 15, so we'll see how that might affect virtual queue availability for the new attraction.

Further adding pressure on the ride's capacity for the day, WEB Slingers went down briefly at mid-morning, though it quickly returned. The interactive dark ride uses motion sensor technology to allow visitors to cast virtual Spider-Man-like webs at 3D screen targets, simply by waving their arms. (Here is our review of WEB Slingers, including full on-ride POV video and an interview with one of its creators.)

Once the park opened, fans also quickly snapped up all available mobile order pick-up times for the new Pym Test Kitchen restaurant.

Are you in Disney California Adventure today? Please tell us your experience in the comments. Meanwhile, here is our playlist of videos from the media preview for Avengers Campus, including that on-ride video of WEB Slingers, looks at the land's character entertainment, food, and merchandise, as well as Wednesday night's opening ceremony with some MCU stars.

