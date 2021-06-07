Tokyo DisneySea Announces 20th Anniversary Plans

The 20th anniversary celebration at Tokyo DisneySea will be called "Time to Shine!" and will kick off a one-year run on September 4.

Mickey Mouse will welcome visitors to the celebration with "Mickey & Friends Harbor Greeting 'Time to Shine!'" on the waters of the Mediterranean Harbor. "From aboard a ship, as new music for the anniversary plays, Mickey and his pals dressed in sparkling costumes that matches the theme of the 20th anniversary will celebrate this special year with guests," the Tokyo Disney Resort said in a press release.

Anniversary-themed food and merchandise will round out the offerings during the 12-month event, but fans will need to wait for at least year after the celebration concludes for major new attractions. Construction continues on Tokyo DisneySea's Fantasy Springs expansion, which will bring attractions themed to Peter Pan, Frozen and Tangled to the park's eighth themed port when it opens sometime between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

Tokyo DisneySea opened September 4, 2001, bringing to life plans first envisioned for a Disney theme park in Long Beach, California, which we told you about over the weekend. A six-time winner of our Theme Park Insider Award as the world's best theme park, Tokyo DisneySea was the fourth most-visited theme park in the world in 2019, behind sibling Tokyo Disneyland, the original Disneyland in California, and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

