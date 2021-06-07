New Musical to Debut at Shanghai Disneyland

The Walt Disney Grand Theatre in Shanghai Disneyland's Disneytown will become part of the theme park on June 16, staging a new 28-minute production, "Mickey’s Storybook Adventure."

The Broadway-style theater has staged separately-ticketed productions of Disney's "The Lion King" and "Beauty and the Beast." But now the theater will be accessed for the first time from within the Shanghai Disneyland theme park. Similar to productions such as Mickey’s Magical Music World at Tokyo Disneyland and Mickey and the Magician at Walt Studios Park in Paris, Shanghai's Mickey’s Storybook Adventure will feature a review of songs from various Disney films, including The Jungle Book, Moana, Mulan, Rapunzel, Zootopia, Princess and the Frog, and Frozen.



Photo courtesy Shanghai Disneyland

Mickey Mouse and Goofy kick off the production when Mickey accidentally dislodges Olaf from within the titular storybook. The three then set off to return Olaf to his section of the book, encountering characters, scenes, and songs from the other Disney films along the way.

"We couldn't be more excited to share this stunning stage show with our guests, and hope that they will enjoy every aspect of the production, from the songs and storytelling, to the spectacular visuals and intricate details," Disney Live Entertainment Executive Michael Jung said in a press release. "With a wealth of incredible stage designs, amazing costumes, much-loved music, and a talented cast and crew, this new Broadway-caliber show is the latest example of the world-class live entertainment experiences that Disney consistently delivers to guests and fans around the world."

Mickey’s Storybook Adventure opens on the fifth anniversary of Shanghai Disneyland, which opened on June 16, 2016.

