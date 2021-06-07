Universal Studios Florida Celebrates Its Birthday

Universal Studios Florida opened 31 years ago today, on June 7, 1990. A 31st anniversary typically doesn't typically get much attention, but few people were looking to celebrate at this time one year ago. While Universal Orlando had reopened its parks in time for its 30th birthday last June, a summer surge of Covid infections in Florida and elsewhere across the country was keeping most theme park fans at home.

There's much more positive news this year, as vaccination rates increase and infection rates in the United States continue to decline. And Universal is celebrating this week with the official opening of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster in Islands of Adventure on June 10.

I will be at Universal Orlando to cover the VelociCoaster's press event on Wednesday. So stay tuned for my review of the coaster, along with my on-ride video. I also be be filing reports from elsewhere around Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, since this will be my first trip to the parks since February 2020. What would you like to see me cover while I am there?

In the meantime, happy birthday to Universal Studios Florida!

For discounted tickets to Universal Orlando's theme parks, please visit our authorized travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)