Universal Studios Hollywood to Host Vaccine Clinic

If you are still looking for a reason to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Universal Studios Hollywood would like to entice you with a sweet treat from Voodoo Doughnut.

Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk will be hosting a pop-up Covid vaccination site starting tomorrow, June 10, to Sunday, June 13 and then again from Friday, June 18 to Thursday, June 24. Vaccinations will be offered from noon to 6 pm each day, and people who schedule their appointments via Curative.com will get free parking.

In addition, the first 100 people each day who get a vaccination dose at CityWalk will get a voucher for a complimentary, pre-selected sweet treat from Voodoo Doughnut. The voucher must be redeemed the same day.

The Universal CityWalk site is distributing both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The J&J is a one and done shot, while those getting the Pfizer will be scheduled for their second dose when they receive the first. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for kids ages 12 and up, so teens now have the opportunity at Universal to get vaccinated and sugared up at the same time.

In addition, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal CityWalk and NBCUniversal team members and their families are welcomed to get vaccinated on a walk-up basis between 10am and noon each day of the CityWalk pop-up clinic.

The Delta variant is spreading, and Covid infection rates among non-vaccinated people in some communities in the U.S. are heading back to peak levels. You might think that the pandemic is over, but if you're not vaccinated, it isn't yet. You're potentially just one Voodoo Doughnut away from that peace of mind, though.

And if you choose to double up your Voodoo with a Krispy Kreme freebie afterward - hey, I'm not gonna judge.

