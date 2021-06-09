Universal Has New Treats to Tempt Jurassic Park Fans

After working up an appetite on Universal Orlando's new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, it's time to chow down on some new Jurassic food at Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

During today's media event for the VelociCoaster, Chef Robert Martínez Jr. talked us through the new offerings that are available in IOA at The Burger Digs and Thunder Falls Terrace and over at USF in the new Jurassic World Tribute Store.

I got to taste my fill of these items afterward, and my top choice would be the Casado Burger from The Burger Digs. Universal calls this a "Costa Rican inspired" black angus patty, served with avocado, pork belly, and garlic mayonnaise on a "raptor scored" brioche bun. I got a slider version, which can make it hard to infer how the proportions will come through full-sized, but this mix of pork, avocado, and burger - with that hint of garlic - hit just right. The different textures in the mix were welcomed, too.

The Prehistoric Wings are grilled, not fried. Personally, I love my chicken wings fried (one fry at low temp to cook through, cool 'em, then fry again at high temp to crisp the skin). But these were good, especially on the sample that got a more generous dose of sweet chili sauce and Chimichurri.

As for the desserts, I agree with Chef Robert on the "Blue" churro. This tasted like a blueberry syrup on a cinnamon churro, which I found a great flavor combination. The blue vanilla frosting and Pop Rocks topping were just gliding the lily. But if you're into that, Universal's got you.

Everything else was just pure sugar, to my taste. The chocolate cake dig jar was fun, though, especially with the little bone candies.

