Disney World, Disneyland to Launch New Education Programs

As the Disney theme parks resume more operations in the United States, Disney is setting up a new brand for its educational experiences - Disney Imagination Campus.

Launching in January, the Disney Imagination Campus curricula will offer interactive workshops, performance opportunities and special events in variety of subjects, including arts, technology, science, humanities, and leadership. Programs are aimed at students from late elementary school through college.

"We’ve taken these key skills and worked with Walt Disney Imagineering, Disney Live Entertainment and other Disney thought leaders to create new educational experiences to challenge students to use their imagination, all within our real-world learning laboratories and performance venues across our theme parks," said Maryann Smith, Vice President of Sales, Services & Events at Disney Destinations.

Ultimately, the purpose of theme parks' educational programs are to drive group sales. How many of you went to a "physics day" where your teacher used roller coasters to teach the difference between kinetic and potential energy? Disney Imagination Campus expands the number of topics available, including the performing arts, which were once a free way into the park for youth groups but now have become another profit center for the company as they are recast as educational programs.

Here is the line-up of available programs under Disney Imagination Campus:

Science & Technology

Technology in Imagineering

Physics in Imagineering

Arts & Humanities

Immersive Storytelling

Theme Park Design

Leadership & Innovation

Leadership

Teamwork

Performing Arts

Disney Broadway Magic

Dance Disney

Marching Band

Soundtrack Sessions: Instrumental

Soundtrack Sessions: Vocal

Stage Performances

Performance experiences and performing arts workshops will be offered at the Walt Disney World Resort beginning in late fall this year, while the educational workshops will be available beginning in January 2022. All programs at the Disneyland Resort will return in January, as well. Teachers can request information via the new Disney Campus website.

