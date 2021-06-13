Take a Video Walk Around Universal Orlando Resort

As promised, we have two new walking tour videos for you today. This time, we're talking a walk around the Universal Orlando theme parks: Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure - two parks that go together like a cup of coffee and a churro.

First, it's Universal Studios Florida - home of Revenge of the Mummy, Men in Black: Alien Attack, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley.

Next, we head over to Islands of Adventure - home of the original The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade, as well as Marvel Super Hero Island, and the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

You can watch more on-ride videos and check out our advice for visiting these parks, and many others, by following the links on our Theme Park Guides page.

For discounted tickets to the Universal Orlando theme parks, including the Volcano Bay water park, please visit our travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page, where you can find savings of up to $60 per ticket.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)