California Is Giving Away Theme Park Vacations

California is giving away more stuff to entice residents to get their Covid-19 vaccines. This time, the prizes include tickets to many of the state's top theme parks.

On July 1, the state will give away six "Golden State Getaways" dream vacations, including hotel accommodations, food, and entertainment for up to four people. Each package also will include a $2,000 gift card. Follow the links for details on each prize package.

San Francisco

Palm Springs

Los Angeles, including four Universal Express tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood

Anaheim, including four Disneyland Resort two-day Park Hopper tickets and four tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm

Two different packages to San Diego: a Downtown package offering four tickets to SeaWorld San Diego, and a Beach package with four tickets to SeaWorld San Diego and four to Legoland California

The vacations must be taken by May or June of next year, depending upon the package.

California residents ages 18 and over who have been at least partially vaccinated by July 1 are eligible. You do not need to do anything to enter other than get at least one Covid vaccine within the state. (Winners under age 21 won't be eligible to claim any prize elements that include alcohol.) California residents who have not yet received a vaccine dose may sign up at myturn.ca.gov. Or you can pretty much walk in to just about any pharmacy in the state at this point. I noticed last week that LAX was offering free walk-up vaccines there, too.

I know we're all theme park fans here, which might tip the scales a bit, but I am interested to see which of these six vacation package itineraries Theme Park Insider readers collectively find the most desirable, whether you live in California or not.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)