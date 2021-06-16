More Dining Changes Coming to Disneyland Next Week

The Disneyland Resort soon will offer a new walk-up option for the Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure.
Starting June 24, Disneyland will offer Lamplight Lounge - Boardwalk Dining as a no-reservation-needed option upstairs for the Pixar Pier eatery. Reservations will remain available for the Lamplight Lounge's downstairs dining room.
Whether you walk in upstairs or make a reservation downstairs, the Lamplight Lounge's menu these days offers just a fraction of items served when the restaurant opened three years ago. Eroding menus have been an issue at several Disney and Universal restaurants since their return from the pandemic, as supply chains, demand, and labor availability together have led parks to serve fewer items than before.
But the lobster nachos remain available, so there is that.
In addition, the item that I picked as my favorite thing to eat on Pixar Pier when the land debuted will return next week. Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums will reopen on June 24, as will the Cozy Cone Motel – Popcone, and Maurice’s Treats and Edelweiss Snacks over at Disneyland. With several previously announced reopenings happening tomorrow, that leaves the following food service locations still closed at the resort's theme parks:
We were pretty disappointed with Lamplight Lounge when we dined there in summer 2019. The nachos were pretty good (my wife's not a fan of lobster, so she got beef at a discounted price), but the other items we got were pretty subpar considering the prices. I'm not sure how offering popular items through a counter service delivery does this restaurant any favors.