Universal Orlando Trolls Fans With Cryptic Livestream

What the heck was that?

The Universal Orlando Resort dropped an unannounced livestream on its YouTube channel Wednesday night. But your guess is as good as anyone's what it meant.

The 77-minute livestream was titled "453%%#$**---" and featured a rotation of old-school analog TV static, film leader, and VHS missing input screens. Here it is, for your forensic analysis enjoyment.

Universal's description of the video is also choice, if you want to check it out for clues.

What could this mean? The betting favorite is that Universal has just kicked off its Halloween Horror Nights hype season. The resort changed its avatar to a black and white logo today, which it has used for HHN season in the past. With the Jurassic World VelociCoaster now officially open and that media event concluded, Halloween Horror Nights is the next big event on the resort's promotional calendar.

And with HHN canceled last year due to the pandemic, fans are as ready for some announcements as a pack of brain-eating zombies at a Mensa convention. But as long-time Universal fans have learned by now, Universal never tells us anything straight-up when it can play with us by trolling a while first.

For discounted tickets to Universal Orlando's theme parks, please visit our authorized travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)