All Disney Parks Now Reopened, with Disneyland Paris Return

Disneyland Paris reopened today, meaning that all Disney theme parks worldwide are open for the first time in 17 months.

The Disney theme park closures began with Shanghai Disneyland's closure on January 25, 2020, with Hong Kong Disneyland closing the next day. The Tokyo Disney parks closed the next month, followed by Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World, and Disneyland in California in mid-March 2020.

Shanghai returned in May 2020, followed by Hong Kong in June and Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris in July. Hong Kong closed again July 15 to September 25, and then the Disneyland Paris parks closed again on October 29, followed by Hong Kong closing for a third time, from December 2 to February 19, 2021. Meanwhile, the Disneyland Resort remained closed the entire time until its April 30, 2021 reopening. That left Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park as the final Disney theme parks to reopen from the pandemic.

(Somebody get me to Frontierland - stat - because I need to knock on wood here.)

Today's reopening also brings the debut of the new Cars Road Trip attraction at Walt Disney Studios Park. A retheming of the park's former Studio Tram Tour, the ride is now a Cars-themed version of a road trip on Route 66, featuring sights such as The World's Largest Lugnut and the Cars-tastrophe Canyon along with appearances by Lightning McQueen, Mater and other Cars characters.

Next week, the Disneyland Paris resort will open Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel. Inspired by the "style of Tony Stark and the Avengers Headquarters," the renovated property will offer 476 standard rooms, 65 executive rooms, and 8 standard suites, decorated with art from and inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

