Jack's Back at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

Yep, the Halloween Horror Nights hype season has begun. Following last night's cryptic livestream, the Universal Orlando Resort today put tickets on sale for the return of its Halloween Horror Nights event, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

And that's not all. Jack is back.

The grisly circus clown, as Universal describes him, returns as the icon for the 30th running of Halloween Horror Nights. Universal has gone without an icon for the past few years, but Jack is the most iconic of all the HHN icons, making him an appropriate choice for this year's anniversary event.

"His ominous and unrelenting presence will infiltrate every aspect of the event – from the streets, to the haunted houses to the places guests would least expect – leaving nowhere to turn and nowhere to hide," Universal said in its press release. Here's more from Universal on Jack's story.

This year's Halloween Horror Nights will start Friday, September 3 and run select nights through October 31. The event will feature 10 haunted houses and five scare zones, with details on those to come. Tickets start at $70.99 plus tax for single-night admission and are available now on Universal's website.

In addition to regular admission for this after-hours event, Universal is offering R.I.P. Tours with front of line access to the houses, daytime Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tours, a "Jack'd Up" experience at Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort and a Horror Icons Bar makeover of the hotel's Swizzle Lounge lobby bar.

