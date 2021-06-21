Knott's Gets Spicy With Its Latest Sweet Treat

Knott's Berry Farm is getting spicy with its latest sweet treat.

Not to be outdone by a certain theme park down the street that has been promoting oversized food recently, Knott's is plus-sizing its popular Fun Bun. The new "Super Fun Bun" is a 12-inch glazed cinnamon bun that's coated in funnel cake batter then deep-fried and topped with boysenberry glaze. It's available at Ghost Town Grill for $20.

Take a moment to read former Knott's PR rep Brad Jashinsky's history of the Fun Bun on his blog. The deep-fried cinnamon roll was perhaps the park's best PR success with a food item since Cordelia Knott started serving her fried chicken dinners. So it's an obvious choice for Knott's to call upon as it looks to out-do whatever Disneyland is offering local theme park fans in the latest chapter of this long-running friendly rivalry.

Remember that Pickle Corn Dog that Disney hyped earlier this year? That sure seemed "inspired" by the Dilly Dilly Dog that Knott's offered last year at its Peanuts Celebration. So this time, it's Knott's turn to respond to Disney California Adventure's Pym Test Kitchen. Oversized pretzels and sandwiches? Okay, then how about an oversized version of Knott's signature sweet treat?

Our 100th Anniversary celebration gets even bigger with our brand-new Super Fun Bun - a 12-inch glazed cinnamon bun coated in funnel cake batter and deep-fried and topped with sweet boysenberry glaze. Available at Ghost Town Grub for $20 #Knotts100 pic.twitter.com/iv9luYZY5d — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) June 21, 2021

Yeah, it's all ridiculous. Like with more and more theme park food these days, the target here is getting on to people's Instagram stories as much as it is to satisfy guests' hunger or taste buds. Honestly though, if you're bringing a crew of four or more to the park, 20 bucks for a foot-wide combination cinnamon bun funnel cake isn't a bad deal for an afternoon snack, if everyone is willing to pitch in.

