Six Flags Pendulum Ride Closes After Shaking Incident

has closed temporarily following a disturbing vibration incident.One of 2021's new attractions
Six Flags America last weekend closed its Harley Quinn Spinsanity ride for inspection following the incident. The ride is a Zamperla Giant Discovery spinning pendulum ride - one of a series of such rides installed at Six Flags parks across the country. At 150 feet and with a top speed of 70 mph, the Maryland installation is neither the tallest nor the fastest of these rides, but it is a big, big structure and "a great antidote for those missing the excitement of thrill rides," as Russell Meyer wrote in his review of Harley Quinn Spinsanity.
But the thrill is supposed to come from the swinging and the spinning - not from shaking.
Another angle of the Harley Quinn malfunction found on TikTok.— James St.Onge - Art of Engineering (@aoEngineering) June 21, 2021
I think this angle shows just how severe the situation was. That's an insane amount of deflection. I've never seen anything like this before outside of a test lab. pic.twitter.com/UhkvkPeavC
Maryland state officials will inspect the ride and decide when it may be able to reopen.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
I've been working in the amusement park industry for 25 years and my brother has been working in the car industry for the 25 years. We both have always said the same thing: don't buy Italian. Great with food terrible with engineering lol.
I think if they change the motor's idling speed, it will probably solve the problem. This reminds me of the famous Takoma Narrows Bridge disaster from 1940, which is a case study for resonance in engineering.
It’s typical for Six Flags to hire cheap labor with hardly any oversight. Glad no one was hurt.
@AgustinMacias - What are you talking about? This pretty clearly is a result of poor engineering by the manufacturer, and has absolutely nothing to do with the ride ops, maintenance, and/or management/oversight. Six Flags isn't the first, and certainly won't be the last, park chain to get burned by a manufacturer error.
If someone wants to do the math - how much guest imbalance would operators have to load on a ride like this, for how many cycles, to achieve a resonance problem like this? Is it even possible for operations to contribute to this?
Por que no los dos? Ops should've hit the emergency stop a lot faster than everyone could pull their phones out and start recording.
If it's a structural resonance problem, an e-stop ain't gonna stop the shaking.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Incredibly bad or incomplete engineering - resonant frequency determination and failure mode analysis are not exactly new to the mechanical engineering world.
I don't think I will ever get on one of these rides after seeing this.