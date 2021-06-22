Six Flags Pendulum Ride Closes After Shaking Incident

One of 2021's new attractions has closed temporarily following a disturbing vibration incident.

Six Flags America last weekend closed its Harley Quinn Spinsanity ride for inspection following the incident. The ride is a Zamperla Giant Discovery spinning pendulum ride - one of a series of such rides installed at Six Flags parks across the country. At 150 feet and with a top speed of 70 mph, the Maryland installation is neither the tallest nor the fastest of these rides, but it is a big, big structure and "a great antidote for those missing the excitement of thrill rides," as Russell Meyer wrote in his review of Harley Quinn Spinsanity.

But the thrill is supposed to come from the swinging and the spinning - not from shaking.

Another angle of the Harley Quinn malfunction found on TikTok.



I think this angle shows just how severe the situation was. That's an insane amount of deflection. I've never seen anything like this before outside of a test lab. pic.twitter.com/UhkvkPeavC — James St.Onge - Art of Engineering (@aoEngineering) June 21, 2021

Maryland state officials will inspect the ride and decide when it may be able to reopen.



