Drones Animate the Summer Skies Above Dollywood

Dollywood tonight officially debuts its first-ever drone show, Dollywood's Sweet Summer Nights.

Part of Dollywood's Summer Celebration that runs through July 31, the Sweet Summer Nights show uses up to 400 Intel drones that animate the sky above the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee theme park. Fireworks and music complete the production, which serves as the finale of a DJ-led interactive dance party in the park's Wildwood Grove land. Here are some highlights, courtesy the park.

Dollywood's Summer Celebration includes several new daytime entertainment options as well, including the Good Vibes musical at the Back Porch Theater and Forever Country at the Valley Theater. In addition, Storytime at Dollywood returns to the Imagination Playhouse with three favorite books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library: "Coat of Many Colors," "Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon," and "The Little Engine That Could."

* * *

