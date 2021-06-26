What Is 2021's Best New Attraction So Far?

We are almost halfway through the year (what?), so I thought this would be a great time to ask you, our Theme Park Insider readers, which new attraction you have liked best this year.

We are limiting this vote to new attractions in the United States, since neither I nor any of our writers have had the opportunity to review any attractions outside the US this year. But there's plenty to choose from here. We have reviewed 13 new attractions so far in 2021, with 12 of them included in our poll. (I will explain the final one at the end of the post, but if you've been reading the site, you might be able to guess which one is on, uh... shaky ground.)

We will list the Class of 2021 in the order in which we reviewed them.

The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal's first family dark ride in a generation brings the popular Illumination franchise to the parks for the first time.

Snow White's Enchanted Wish Disneyland

Disney's revamp of its classic Fantasyland dark ride cleans up the story, giving Snow White's adventure the theme park attraction it deserved all along.

Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair Knott's Berry Farm

Knott's reboots one of its classic attractions as an interactive adventure for the farm's 100th anniversary celebration.

Stunt Pilot Silverwood

Rocky Mountain Construction brings one of its coasters to its home state, with this single-rail Raptor track thrill ride.

The Lego Movie World Legoland California

The west coast installation of the land first opened in Florida offers a few tweaks from the original.

Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure Disney California Adventure

Disneyland turns to one of Marvel's most popular characters to anchor the new Avengers Campus - Disney's first Marvel-themed land, even though Disney can't say that name to describe it.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster Universal's Islands of Adventure

Building a roller coaster in the middle of a velociraptor paddock? Brilliant! What possibly could go wrong with that?

Jersey Devil Coaster Six Flags Great Adventure

Another RMC Raptor, this time cleverly playing homage to a notorious local legend.





Snake River Expedition Cedar Point

Cedar Point turns and offers a narrative-driven boat ride to fans for its 150th anniversary celebration...





Celebrate 150 Spectacular Cedar Point

...as well as an all-new parade celebrating the park's long history. (Note that both Cedar Point links go to the same story.)

Action and Magic Made Here Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

Warner Bros. made good use of its pandemic downtime, completing a substantial revamp of the tour, including a new welcome center and finale.

Dollywood's Sweet Summer Nights Dollywood

Finally, Dollywood is celebrating the summer with its first-ever drone show, animated the skies above the park.

Not in the poll is Harley Quinn Spinsanity at Six Flags America, which was facing an uncertain future after a nasty shaking incident last weekend.

Time to vote!

There's much more to come in 2021, including Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and Harmonious at Walt Disney World's Epcot, plus all those SeaWorld and Busch Gardens roller coasters... well, we hope those are still to come in 2021. So stay tuned to Theme Park Insider for more new attraction coverage.

* * *

