More Disneyland Restaurants to Reopen Next Month

The Disneyland Resort has announced the reopening of more restaurants, as the popular theme parks resume more operations following their reopening two months ago.

Returning next month will be Hungry Bear Restaurant and Harbour Galley at Disneyland on July 1, Refreshment (aka Coke) Corner one week later on July 8, and Kat Saka’s Kettle in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on July 15. Disney California Adventure will welcome back Corn Dog Castle, Lucky Fortune Cookery, and Schmoozies on July 1, with Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream reopening on July 8.

Over at the hotels, Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar will reopen on July 2, as will the adjacent Tangaroa Terrance Tropical Bar & Grill.

That leaves only a handful of dining locations across the parks yet to reopen, including Carnation Cafe, The Golden Horseshoe, Royal Street Veranda, and Troubadour Tavern at Disneyland, and Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta and Pacific Wharf Cafe at Disney California Adventure. Indoor dining remains closed at the Carthay Circle, while ongoing construction of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway has closed the Toontown eateries in Disneyland.

