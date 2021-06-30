Running Events Return to Walt Disney World This Fall

Disney's popular runDisney series will return to stage in-person running events at the Walt Disney World Resort this fall, Disney announced today.

Disney World will host a four-weekend race season for runDisney this year, starting in November. Here are the dates:

November 4-7, 2021: Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend powered by AfterShokz

January 5-9, 2022: Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

February 24-27, 2022: Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

March 31-April 3, 2022: runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend presented by Otterbox

All races will include virtual options, for racers who cannot make it to the Walt Disney World Resort for the in-person events. Disney also is warning that race weekends may not include all elements from previous years and that health measures - including mandatory mask use and physical distancing - may be implemented at the races based on changing Covid-19 conditions.

That said, Disney is adding a Disney Princess Sunrise Yoga session in front of Cinderella Castle for participants at the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend. The Wine & Dine weekend will carry the theme "Wickedly Delicious" and celebrate Disney villains this year. And the Springtime Surprise Weekend will feature "different race themes and distances each year," runDisney said in its press release. So that's where Disney would slot Star Wars, Pixar, and other IP-themed race weekends.

Pre-registration for the first event, the Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend, begins July 6 at 10am Eastern, with general registration opening July 13. (The virtual race registration opens July 16.) Registration and complete event information will be available on the runDisney website.

