Knott's Buries Farm History in Anniversary Time Capsule

Theme park fans love to discover what's coming next to their favorite parks. Tonight, Knott's Berry Farm outdid everyone in the industry by revealing what's coming to the park not next year or the year after that... but 50 years from now.

Knott's Berry Farm has been celebrating its 100th anniversary season this summer and tonight the park called upon its associates to fill a time capsule that the park will open in 50 years. Check out the show:

Think of it as a sneak peek at the summer of 2071 at Knott's. The finale was a group photograph of everyone at the ceremony, which also will be included in the time capsule. So I guess I now can say that I am officially a part of Knott's Berry Farm history!

