Two Disneyland Restaurants Will Not Reopen

The Disneyland Resort recently announced another round of restaurant reopenings, including Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel. However, Disneyland confirmed today that two of its hotel restaurants that were not on that reopening list will not return.

Disneyland confirmed that Steakhouse 55 at the Disneyland Hotel and Disney's PCH Grill at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel have closed permanently.

PCH Grill featured Disney characters at buffet breakfasts and brunches. It also served a dinner buffet without characters. Steakhouse 55 was one of the highest-rated (and pricier) restaurants on Disneyland property, known for its 24-layer chocolate cake as well as steaks and cocktails. The restaurant also served afternoon tea.

Goofy's Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel is expected to reopen at some point, so not all the news is grim for all restaurants that have yet to announce a reopening date. Look for new restaurant concepts - at some point - in the closed locations, after hotel occupancy recovers and Disney gets a better sense for what the post-pandemic-closure market wants from hotel restaurants.

