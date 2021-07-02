Tokyo Disneyland Shares Highlights of New Musical

The Tokyo Disney Resort continues to set a high standard for entertainment at Disney theme parks around the world. You can see the latest example of that in two highlight videos that the resort released today of its new live musical in Fantasyland.

Mickey's Magical Music World opened in April in the new Fantasyland Forest Theater at Tokyo Disneyland. The two clips show off the production design, acrobatics, media use, and plussed stage sets in the 25-minute production.

While the show illustrates handsome production design, the narrative Mickey's Magical Music World follows the familiar script from so many other Disney musical stage shows around the world - with Mickey and friends going on a quest to find a missing [whatever], encountering other Disney characters and their music along the way. It's not as narratively inventive as Tokyo Disney's now-closed "Out of the Shadow Land" show, but Disney would not keep cranking out Disney tune revues like this if that wasn't what guests demanded on their Disney visits - something narratively familiar, musically engaging and visually stunning.

* * *

