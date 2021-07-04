Watch The Muppets Declare America's Independence

Happy Fourth of July to theme park fans across America.

To celebrate the United States' Independence Day, I offer our video of The Muppets Present Great Moments in American History: The Declaration of Independence. Sadly, this fun show is no longer performed at Walt Disney World, but at least we still have video of it. The Muppets celebrate America like no one else.

No matter where you are in the world right now, I hope that you are looking toward a brighter future after the trials of the past year. And I hope that the year ahead offers you independence that allows you all the travel and theme park visits that you have been wishing to make. Happy Fourth, everyone!

* * *

