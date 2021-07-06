Disneyland Offers New California Resident Ticket Deal

Disneyland is back, and now so are the discounts for southern California residents. And we have links to a deal even better than the one on Disneyland's website.

Starting today, Disneyland is selling local residents a three-day ticket for $249 with a Park Hopper version available for $304. The tickets may be used any three days between now and September 30, with no blockout dates. However, you must make advance reservations to use your ticket and those may be subject to availability. (With the parks now allowed to operate a full capacity, reservations have been easy to get, however.)

That works out to as low as $83 per person per day, but we can do better than that for you. Our authorized travel partner is offering the new three-day southern California Disneyland ticket for just $232.75 per person, with the Park Hopper available for $284.50. (A $2 per ticket service fee also applies at checkout - but that's still $14-17 per ticket less than the official Disneyland price.) Here is the link to purchase.

So if you live in southern California and want to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for the lowest possible price this summer, please share this link with your family and friends.

